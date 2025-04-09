U of M president outlines efforts to combat antisemitism in wake of White House investigation

The University of Minnesota is one of over 50 schools under investigation as part of an executive order President Donald Trump signed in January that seeks to “investigate and punish anti-Jewish racism in leftist, anti-American colleges and universities.”

University of Minnesota President Rebecca Cunningham sent a letter Monday to faculty, students and staff underscoring her commitment to preventing antisemitism.

Cunningham’s letter outlines ways the university plans to “reject any and all forms of hatred directed toward members of our Jewish communities, regardless of their political beliefs.”

It includes three specific initiatives: a mandatory module on antisemitism for all instructors, the inclusion of antisemitism questions in the U’s 2026 Campus Climate Survey and the creation of a dedicated Jewish alumni network.

A key regional Jewish advocacy organization said the school is making the right moves.

“It represents significant progress,” said Steve Hunegs, director of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Minnesota and the Dakotas.

Hunegs said Cunningham has also been meeting with Jewish student groups at the U to hear their concerns.

“The new president is committed in word and, I’m sure, deed to addressing antisemitism on campus,” Hunegs said. “We know firsthand, she spent much time meeting with Jewish student groups.”

Cunningham’s letter said the school is also planning other ways to combat hate and bias on campus.

“We are also meeting with students and faculty across a spectrum of ideologies. We understand there are many views across our community, but we can all agree there is no place for antisemitism, Islamophobia and other forms of hatred on our campuses,” the letter said.

The additional efforts include a mandatory module on Islamophobia.