Beltrami jail nurse charged in death of Hardel Sherrell makes first court appearance

Former Beltrami County Jail nurse Michelle Skroch made her first appearance in court Friday on charges related to the 2018 death of Hardel Sherrell.

A judge set her bail at $200,000, or allowed her to be released with several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses or Sherrell’s family.

Sherrell died while an inmate at the jail in 2018 in Skroch’s care. Charges allege he reported severe pain and trouble sitting up and walking. Staff eventually brought him to the emergency room, where a doctor instructed them to bring him back in if symptoms worsened. Over the next two days, Skroch allegedly never checked his vitals or performed any neurological assessments, while Sherrell’s symptoms continued.

Sherrell died in jail two days after his hospital visit. An autopsy determined pneumonia and cerebral edema as causes of death, likely the result of untreated Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

Turn Up Your Support MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Skroch with criminal neglect and manslaughter in Beltrami County last month.

In court Friday, prosecutors and Skroch’s defense attorney agreed she could be released with conditions without bail. Skroch’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, said she’s taking the charges seriously.

The case comes after years of advocacy from Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry, and after reviews by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the state attorney general.

Skroch has another hearing scheduled on May 12.