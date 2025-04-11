Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Estelle Timar-Wilcox

Beltrami jail nurse charged in death of Hardel Sherrell makes first court appearance

Two women hug in front of a painting.
Hardel Sherrell's mom Del Shea Perry, center, hugs Katie Wright in front of a painting of Perry's son at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis on May 25, 2021. Sherrell died in Beltrami County Jail in 2018 after allegedly not receiving proper medical treatment.
Evan Frost | MPR News file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Former Beltrami County Jail nurse Michelle Skroch made her first appearance in court Friday on charges related to the 2018 death of Hardel Sherrell. 

A judge set her bail at $200,000, or allowed her to be released with several conditions, including not contacting any witnesses or Sherrell’s family. 

Sherrell died while an inmate at the jail in 2018 in Skroch’s care. Charges allege he reported severe pain and trouble sitting up and walking. Staff eventually brought him to the emergency room, where a doctor instructed them to bring him back in if symptoms worsened. Over the next two days, Skroch allegedly never checked his vitals or performed any neurological assessments, while Sherrell’s symptoms continued.

Sherrell died in jail two days after his hospital visit. An autopsy determined pneumonia and cerebral edema as causes of death, likely the result of untreated Guillain-Barre syndrome, an autoimmune disorder.

Attorney General Keith Ellison charged Skroch with criminal neglect and manslaughter in Beltrami County last month.

In court Friday, prosecutors and Skroch’s defense attorney agreed she could be released with conditions without bail. Skroch’s attorney, Tyler Bliss, said she’s taking the charges seriously. 

The case comes after years of advocacy from Sherrell’s mother, Del Shea Perry, and after reviews by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the state attorney general. 

Skroch has another hearing scheduled on May 12.