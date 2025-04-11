Eden Prairie couple charged in alleged $15 million medical fraud scheme

A Minnesota couple is facing federal charges for allegedly collecting more than $15 million in fraudulent medical insurance payouts.

Federal charges allege that 39-year-old Gabriel Luthor — also known as Gabriel Langford — and 42-year-old Christine Brown overcharged Medicare, Medicaid and other insurers through their business, Golden Victory Medical. The charges allege the couple claimed to provide services including neurofeedback therapy, a technique used to treat mental health conditions. But prosecutors say Luthor and Brown filed claims for services patients never received.

Prosecutors say the couple submitted hundreds of thousands of false claims, and allegedly used the funds to pay for a mansion in Eden Prairie.

“Minnesota has a fraud problem,” Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa D. Kirkpatrick said in a news release. “This case is yet another example of defendants defrauding government programs out of millions. This type of widespread fraud is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

Luthor and Brown are each charged with six counts of wire fraud and one count of money laundering.

Luthor and Brown were arrested in Las Vegas and made their first court appearance in Nevada earlier this week. They are scheduled for their first district court hearing in Minnesota on April 30.