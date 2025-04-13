Police: Man killed in Moorhead from shooting

A man was shot and killed Sunday morning in Moorhead. Officers said they found the victim of the shooting in the 2700 block of 14th Street South.

Officers found the victim and attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene.

Moorhead police said they are still searching for the subject, believed to be driving a light green Chevrolet SUV. They also request the public stay away from the area and not approach the suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous.