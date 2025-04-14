Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Arts and Culture
Willem Marx, NPR

Mario Vargas Llosa, Nobel Prize-winning Peruvian author, dies at age 89

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
Mario Vargas Llosa addresses to the media during a news conference and presentation of his new book 'Tiempos recios' in Madrid, Spain, in 2019.
Mario Vargas Llosa addresses to the media during a news conference and presentation of his new book 'Tiempos recios' in Madrid, Spain, in 2019.
Manu Fernandez | AP

Peruvian writer Mario Vargas Llosa has died aged 89, after a career spanning decades that produced dozens of works, courted controversy, provoked powerful interests in his native Peru and earned him the Nobel Prize for literature.

A giant of Latin American culture, Llosa used powerful imagery and sometimes fantastical storytelling to explore issues of male violence, societal disruption and authoritarian politics, and shone a spotlight on his native continent during what was often long periods of political repressions or unrest.

He was born in the southern city of Arequipa in Peru, but lived in Bolivia as a child for several years before returning to Peru where he spent time in a military academy that later became the subject of his first book, The Time of the Hero, published in 1962.

The novel sparked huge anger in the country’s military elite at the time, and earned him criticism from some of Peru’s top generals. But he continued to write about his nation’s challenges in his novels, while living in cites that included Paris, Lima, and later Madrid.

He sought to enter the political arena in 1990 as a right-wing party’s candidate for president of Peru, though he lost. Shortly after his Nobel Prize win, he told NPR that literature is about more than politics — it is about life in all its dimensions.

In recent years, he attracted criticism for comments about topics including feminism’s role in literature, and the soaring death toll of Mexican journalists, but his books continued to be reprinted and sold in dozens of different languages worldwide.

He died in Lima on Sunday, surrounded by his family and “at peace,” his son announced in a statement.

Copyright 2025, NPR