Animals
MPR News Staff

Como Park Zoo gorilla Nyati euthanized after prolonged medical issues

A western lowland gorilla
Officials at St. Paul’s Como Park Zoo said Wednesday that Nyati — one of its western lowland gorillas — has died. Nyati, who was born at the zoo in 2017, was humanely euthanized the previous day after prolonged medical complications.
Courtesy of the Como Park Zoo

“Nyati was deeply loved, not just by her care team, but by everyone who came to know her,” Wes Sims, the zoo’s director of animal care and health, said in a news release. “Her life was shaped by medical challenges, but also by resilience, thoughtful care, and compassion. The decision to let her go was extremely difficult, but it was the most humane option for her.”

Zoo staff said Nyati was diagnosed with a parasitic infection five years ago, likely acquired from environmental exposure.

“Although successfully treated, the parasite caused permanent brain lesions that led to progressive degeneration, primarily affecting her coordination, mobility, and motor skills,” the zoo reported. Recent medical imaging and evaluations showed her condition had significantly worsened.

Gorillas Alice and Nyati eat inside Como Zoo's behind-the-scenes habitat.
Gorillas Alice and baby Nyati eat inside the Como Zoo's Gorilla Forest behind-the-scenes habitat space.
Christine T. Nguyen | MPR News 2019

“Nyati spent her final days with access to the outdoors, surrounded by her gorilla family and closely monitored for comfort and well-being,” the zoo reported.

The Como Park Zoo’s other gorillas include Nyati’s parents, Schroeder and Alice.

“Nyati had a gentle presence and a quiet strength,” Jill Erzar, Como Park senior zookeeper, said in the news release. “Even with her limitations, she continued to interact with her family and move through her space in her own way. She taught us a great deal about patience, adaptation and care.”

Western lowland gorillas, native to central and western Africa, are listed as critically endangered.