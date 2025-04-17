Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Twins to place Wallner on injured list with hamstring strain, believe Correa’s sore wrist is minor

man walks with others
Minnesota Twins' Matt Wallner (38), right, leaves the game with manager Rocco Baldelli and a trainer after sustaining an injury during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Tuesday, April 15, in Minneapolis.
AP Photo | Abbie Parr

The Minnesota Twins will place right fielder Matt Wallner on the 10-day injured list with a strained left hamstring, after avoiding a long-term absence for shortstop Carlos Correa with his sore left wrist.

Wallner was held out of the 4-3 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday, after he felt tightness in the muscle while running out an infield hit in the first inning the night before.

The Twins removed shortstop Willi Castro from the game with mild tightness in his right oblique, sending Mickey Gasper to pinch-hit for him in the eighth. Correa took over in the field, but his place in the order didn't come up.

“I think I could have played through it, but I just didn’t want it to get worse,” Castro said. “So I just told them about it, and they took me out.”

The Twins, who have Thursday off to further assess their injuries and options, acquired utility infielder Jonah Bride in a trade with the Miami Marlins for cash that was announced after the game on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Bride has played third base, second base and first base in four seasons in the majors.

Manager Rocco Baldelli declined to speculate on whether he would’ve let Correa hit, but he said his thought before Castro came out was that Correa would take the whole day off from hitting.

“We were going back and forth on what I was going to do if the at-bat came up. I’m glad it never got there,” said Correa, who was pulled in the fifth inning on Tuesday after fouling off a pitch and feeling the discomfort.

Correa said on Wednesday his wrist was feeling better. The injury first bothered him last season, when he was limited to 86 games because of a bout of plantar fasciitis in his right heel for the second straight year after dealing with it in the left foot in 2023.

“I had literally zero concern and really zero discussion this year about the wrist, but it was something that would periodically pop up and give him some minor issues,” Baldelli said, “and something that I think even right now we’re going to be able to work through.”

With star Royce Lewis on the injured list for likely at least a few more weeks with a strained left hamstring, the Twins (7-12) can ill afford to lose another regular from their lineup.

“Sometimes guys feel things and they play through things,” Baldelli said. “That’s what this is, a reasonably minor issue, and I hope we can work through it.”