Fire destroys several buildings on Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

A fire destroyed several buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival near Shakopee on Thursday night.

The festival is in its offseason; there were no reports of injuries.

Shakopee fire officials said they received a call about multiple buildings on fire on the festival grounds around 6 p.m. Thursday. About a dozen fire departments responded.

The festival is located southwest of Shakopee, between the Minnesota River and U.S. Highway 169. It’s somewhat isolated, surrounded in part by a gravel pit. Authorities said a lack of water supply in the area created challenges for fire crews, but the flames were mostly extinguished by 8 p.m.

A Shakopee deputy fire chief told KARE 11 that five connected wooden structures burned. The Renaissance Festival grounds contain dozens of buildings, booths and stages.

Thunderstorms with lightning were moving through the area on Thursday evening, but there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Shakopee fire officials told KARE 11 that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

It’s not the first fire to affect the festival grounds. In 2011, an early morning fire during the run of that year’s festival destroyed a food booth and damaged several other booths nearby. At that time, officials noted the challenge caused by a lack of hydrants on the grounds to supply water for firefighting; water had to be trucked in.

The Renaissance Festival is scheduled to begin its new season in August. Famed magic and comedy duo Penn & Teller — who performed together for the first time at the festival in 1975 — are set to make an appearance to mark their 50th anniversary.