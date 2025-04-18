Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Minnesota News
MPR News Staff

Fire destroys several buildings on Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

fire and smoke
Still image of footage of a fire that destroyed several buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival near Shakopee on Thursday, April 17.
Courtesy of KARE 11

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A fire destroyed several buildings on the grounds of the Minnesota Renaissance Festival near Shakopee on Thursday night.

The festival is in its offseason; there were no reports of injuries.

Shakopee fire officials said they received a call about multiple buildings on fire on the festival grounds around 6 p.m. Thursday. About a dozen fire departments responded.

The festival is located southwest of Shakopee, between the Minnesota River and U.S. Highway 169. It’s somewhat isolated, surrounded in part by a gravel pit. Authorities said a lack of water supply in the area created challenges for fire crews, but the flames were mostly extinguished by 8 p.m.

A Shakopee deputy fire chief told KARE 11 that five connected wooden structures burned. The Renaissance Festival grounds contain dozens of buildings, booths and stages.

Thunderstorms with lightning were moving through the area on Thursday evening, but there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire. Shakopee fire officials told KARE 11 that the State Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.

It’s not the first fire to affect the festival grounds. In 2011, an early morning fire during the run of that year’s festival destroyed a food booth and damaged several other booths nearby. At that time, officials noted the challenge caused by a lack of hydrants on the grounds to supply water for firefighting; water had to be trucked in.

The Renaissance Festival is scheduled to begin its new season in August. Famed magic and comedy duo Penn & Teller — who performed together for the first time at the festival in 1975 — are set to make an appearance to mark their 50th anniversary.