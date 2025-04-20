Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press
St. Paul

Minnesota United extends unbeaten run to 8, remains unbeaten at home after 0-0 draw with Dallas

Fans cheer and wave in the stands.
Minnesota United fans cheer for their team during an MLS soccer match on March 1 in St. Paul. Minnesota United improves to 3-0-1 at home.
Ellen Schmidt for MPR News

Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas and Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair stopped three shots as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.

St. Clair notched his fifth clean sheet of the season as Minnesota United (4-1-4) upped its unbeaten run to eight. Minnesota United's only setback this season came in the season opener — a 1-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC.

Paes earned his first shutout of the campaign to help Dallas (3-3-3) remain unbeaten on the road this season with a 2-0-3 record.

Logan Farrington started out front for Dallas in place of Petar Musa, who sprained his ankle last week and didn't make the trip.

Minnesota United improves to 3-0-1 at home.

The all-time series is tied at 7-7-5. Dallas is 2-5-3 in St. Paul.

Dallas travels to play Inter Miami on Sunday. Minnesota United will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.