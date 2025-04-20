Minnesota United extends unbeaten run to 8, remains unbeaten at home after 0-0 draw with Dallas
Go Deeper.
Create an account or log in to save stories.
Like this?
Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.
Maarten Paes finished with four saves for Dallas and Minnesota United's Dayne St. Clair stopped three shots as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw on Saturday night.
St. Clair notched his fifth clean sheet of the season as Minnesota United (4-1-4) upped its unbeaten run to eight. Minnesota United's only setback this season came in the season opener — a 1-0 road loss to Los Angeles FC.
Paes earned his first shutout of the campaign to help Dallas (3-3-3) remain unbeaten on the road this season with a 2-0-3 record.
Logan Farrington started out front for Dallas in place of Petar Musa, who sprained his ankle last week and didn't make the trip.
Minnesota United improves to 3-0-1 at home.
The all-time series is tied at 7-7-5. Dallas is 2-5-3 in St. Paul.
Dallas travels to play Inter Miami on Sunday. Minnesota United will host the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday.
Turn Up Your Support
MPR News helps you turn down the noise and build shared understanding. Turn up your support for this public resource and keep trusted journalism accessible to all.