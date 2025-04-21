Third man pleads guilty to aiding in Nudieland mass shooting

A third person who was charged in the Nudieland mass shooting that killed one person and injured six others pled guilty on Monday at the Hennepin County Courthouse.

Elias Thompson, 21, admitted guilt to aiding the shooter, 18-year-old Dominic Burris, and his accomplice, 18-year-old Cyrell Boyd. Prosecutors say Thompson helped house Burris and Boyd after the Aug. 11, 2023, shooting to avoid police detection and conspired with the two teens to hide evidence.

In court documents, prosecutors alleged the gun that Burris used to fire into the crowd at the Minneapolis DIY punk show belonged to Thompson. The shooting killed 35-year-old August Golden.

Burris was sentenced to 23 years in prison last month for second-degree murder and first-degree assault. Under Minnesota law, Burris must serve two thirds of his sentence in prison and will be eligible for supervised release in about 14 years.

Last November, Boyd took a plea deal in juvenile court on one count of aiding Burris in the shooting. The deal sent Boyd to therapeutic treatment at the Red Wing juvenile facility and then probation until he’s 26, unless he violates the terms of the deal.

Thompson was the last suspect facing charges in the Nudieland shooting. His sentencing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 23.

August Golden, 35, was killed at a mass shooting in south Minneapolis on Aug. 11, 2023. Courtesy of Bryan May