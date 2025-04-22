Domestic dispute involving a firearm causes lockdown at Edina hospital

A domestic dispute involving a man with a gun led to an hour-long lockdown Tuesday at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Edina Police Chief Todd Milburn said a man pulled out a gun inside a hospital room but did not fire. The suspect then assaulted a patient and fled.

“I can only say that it’s a domestic assault or a domestic dispute involving parties that knew each other and there was some type of physical altercation that took place,” he said.

Police responded after hospital staff called 911 just before 3 p.m. to report that there was a man with a gun inside the building. The hospital went into lockdown immediately.

“During the initial investigation, officers spent most of their time focusing on safety and security of the hospital, locking it down,” Milburn said. “Also during that time they learned relatively quickly that the suspect involved in this case had left the area or left the hospital.”

Milburn said officers arrested the man, who's jailed on suspicion of second-degree assault.

Police recovered a gun inside the hospital.