Search underway for Minnesota man who vanished while on trial for kidnapping, sexual assault

A search was underway Wednesday for a man who vanished during his trial in Stillwater on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and domestic assault.

Washington County officials said 37-year-old David Powers of New Auburn was convicted on all counts in absentia on Tuesday, following a five-day trial.

Authorities said Powers had testified in his defense on Friday — but failed to show up for cross-examination on Monday. Powers’ attorney said he did not know his client’s whereabouts.

The trial continued, with the jury delivering the guilty verdict.

“Powers will be arrested and brought back to court, and I plan to ask for a significant upward departure from the presumptive sentence under the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines,” Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Powers — also known as David Robekevich — was charged in May 2023 after officers making a welfare check at an apartment in Lake Elmo saw a woman in a window screaming for help, and a man who then pulled her out of view. Officers forced their way into the apartment. The woman, who was injured, was taken to a hospital; the man — Powers — was arrested.

The woman told authorities that Powers had been staying with her for a few weeks when he “snapped” one morning. She said he held her against her will for more than a day, during which he sexually assaulted and physically assaulted her, and threatened to kill her.

The woman testified at Powers’ trial.

“We know how difficult it is for victims to come forward, testify in a public courtroom, and relive these horrible events. We are grateful for the victim’s courage in testifying,” Magnuson said in his statement.

Of the three counts on which Powers was convicted, the longest maximum sentence is 40 years in prison for the kidnapping charge.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to an advocate, call Violence Free Minnesota’s confidential domestic violence hotline Minnesota DayOne at (866) 223-1111.