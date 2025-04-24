Cal Clutterbuck says he’s retiring after 17 NHL seasons with the Islanders and Wild

Cal Clutterbuck, the NHL's all-time leader in hits, announced he is retiring from hockey after playing more than 1,100 games over 17 seasons, including more than a decade as a fourth-line staple for the New York Islanders.

Clutterbuck's 4,029 hits are the most since the league started tracking them in 2005. He posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday along with a message thanking longtime linemates Matt Martin and Casey Cizikas and fans who made Long Island his home.

“I’m beyond grateful for every teammate, coach, fan, and moment along the way,” Clutterbuck wrote. “Hockey gave me everything — a purpose, a brotherhood, and a lifetime of memories. To Matt and Casey — it was an honor to go to war with you night in and night out. What we built together means more than words can say.”

Clutterbuck did not play in the league this season after his contract was not renewed last summer, something he referenced in making the announcement. His announcement came a day after the Islanders said longtime general manager Lou Lamoriello was not returning.

“Obviously I haven’t played hockey in the NHL in a year, and I think it’s safe to say that everyone assumed, but I’m going to make it official today: I am retiring from the NHL,” Clutterbuck said in the roughly minute-long video.

Clutterbuck recorded his retirement announcement earlier this month after attending the Masters with his father and some friends.

“I couldn’t help but think about how I would have never been able to do that if I were still playing hockey,” Clutterbuck said.

Now 37, Clutterbuck played his first six seasons from 2007-13 with the Minnesota Wild after they drafted him in the third round in '06. They traded him to New York the summer of 2013 with a third-rounder for Nino Niederreiter.

Clutterbuck became a popular teammate and fan favorite, playing his final 794 regular-season and playoff games with the Islanders to reach 1,145 in his career. He helped them make seven postseason appearances, including two trips to the Eastern Conference final.

He posted that he recorded multiple times trying to deliver the news, ending the video saying: “I really have no idea how to do this. That’s it. I’m done. See ya.”