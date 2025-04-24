Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Business and Economic News
The Associated Press
Atlanta

Pastor calls for ‘full Target boycott’ over concerns about diversity, equity, inclusion

Shopping carts are lined up outside of a Target store.
Shopping carts are lined up outside of a Target store on November 16, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Target’s stock plummeted today after the company reported a 52 percent drop in profits during the third quarter.
Scott Olson | Getty Images

The pastor of a Georgia megachurch who led a nationwide 40-day “fast” boycott of Target stores over the retail chain's commitment to diversity initiatives is now calling for that effort to continue as a “full Target boycott.”

The Rev. Jamal Bryant said this week that the Minneapolis-based retailer has not met all of the boycott effort's demands. Among them: Restoring its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion principles and pledging money to Black-owned banks and businesses.

Target announced in January that it would phase out a handful of DEI initiatives, including a program designed to help Black employees build meaningful careers and promote Black-owned businesses. Conservative activists and President Donald Trump have sought to dismantle DEI policies in the federal government and schools.

Bryant is the pastor of one of the South’s largest churches, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Stonecrest, Georgia, just outside Atlanta. The 40-day “fast” of Target stores coincided with the beginning of Lent on March 5, and other faith leaders endorsed the protest.

“Until Target comes to the table with serious, concrete proposals to meet our four demands, we will remain in this posture,” Bryant said on a website dedicated to the boycott effort.

“Silence and delay are no longer acceptable,” he added. “Our communities deserve action, not platitudes. Our demands are not radical — they are righteous, reasonable, and long overdue.”

In a statement Wednesday, Target said, “we have an ongoing commitment to creating a welcoming environment for all team members, guests, and suppliers.”

“It’s core to how we support and grow our business,” the company said. “We remain focused on supporting organizations and creating opportunities for people in the 2,000 communities where we live and operate.”

Target operates nearly 2,000 stores nationwide and employs more than 400,000 people.