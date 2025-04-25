Twins rookie Keaschall suffers broken forearm

Minnesota Twins rookie infielder Luke Keaschall is headed to the injured list due to a nondisplaced fracture in his right forearm after he was hit by a pitch in Friday’s 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

Keaschall, who started at designated hitter, was hit by a pitch from Kyle Hendricks in the first inning. He stayed in the game to run the bases, but when his spot in the order came up in the third inning he was replaced by Mickey Gasper.

“Honestly, I thought I was fine,” Keaschall said. “Like, I kind of got hit, was running the bases and I’m like, ‘It’s just going to be a little sore. I’ll be good.’ And then it wasn’t.”

Keaschall made his major league debut on April 18 and is already one of the Twins' most productive hitters, with manager Rocco Baldelli slotting him into the third spot in the batting order the last four games.

In his first six games with the Twins, Keaschall hit .368 (7 for 19) with three doubles and five stolen bases.

“He’s settling in really well here and doing a really nice job for us,” Baldelli said. “He’ll get it right and he’ll be back. I have no doubt he’ll be running around the bases again soon. But tough news there.”

The Twins did not announce a timeline for his recovery.