Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Sports
The Associated Press
Minneapolis

Twins third baseman Royce Lewis to start injury rehab assignment on Friday

Blue Jays Twins Baseball
Minnesota Twins' Royce Lewis celebrates his three-run home run as he runs the bases during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, Sept. 1, 2024, in Minneapolis.
Matt Krohn | AP

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Minnesota Twins third baseman Royce Lewis will begin an injury rehab assignment on Friday at Triple-A St. Paul.

Lewis hasn't played since he picked up a moderate hamstring strain while running out a ground ball in a spring training game on March 16.

The Twins were counting on Lewis to be a fixture at third base and in the middle of the batting order this season, but his injury history has been troubling. He has spent time on the injured list with a torn ACL, strained oblique and strained quadriceps over the past four years.

Lewis hit .309 with 15 home runs in 2023 but slumped to a .207 average with just six home runs after the All-Star break last year.

The Twins also placed utility man Willi Castro on the 10-day IL with a strained oblique. Infielder Mickey Gasper was recalled from St. Paul to take his roster spot.