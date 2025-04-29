At least one dead in multivehicle crash along I-35W in north Twin Cities
The Minnesota State Patrol is reporting there’s been at least one fatality in a multivehicle crash which caused the closure of a section of southbound I-35W between U.S. Highway 10 in Shoreview and Mounds View and County Road I in Arden Hills.
Officials with the State Patrol say eight vehicles were involved and they say the stretch of freeway will remain closed during their investigation of the crash. Traffic is being diverted around the scene.
A preliminary report from the State Patrol doesn’t include a cause for the crash, which was reported at just after 10:30 Tuesday morning.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as we learn more.
