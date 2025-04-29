Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press

Vikings agree to $23M contract extension with edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel

andrew van ginkel
Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel moves across the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024 in Minneapolis. Minnesota won 27-25.
Stacy Bengs | AP file

The Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel reached an agreement on Tuesday on a one-year, $23 million contract extension coming off his first Pro Bowl selection and a career-high 11 1/2 sacks last season.

The deal, negotiated with the Vikings by Van Ginkel's agents Drew Rosenhaus and Jason Rosenhaus, includes $22.4 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old Van Ginkel tied with teammate Jonathan Greenard for fourth in the NFL in 2024 with 18 tackles for loss.

Van Ginkel returned two interceptions for touchdowns with six passes defensed and one forced fumble in a breakout season, his first with Minnesota after signing a two-year, $20 million contract as a free agent following five seasons with Miami.

The arrival of Van Ginkel and Greenard was instrumental in ramping up the pass rush for defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who was the head coach of the Dolphins during Van Ginkel's first three years in the league. Van Ginkel was a fifth-round draft pick out of Wisconsin.