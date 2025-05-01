Minnesota trooper charged with making child sex abuse images

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Minnesota state trooper with producing child sex abuse images. Trooper Jeremy Francis Plonski is charged with one count of producing child pornography.

To protect the identity of the alleged victim, the criminal complaint remains sealed, and the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office is releasing few details from the investigation.

Jeremy Francis Plonski was booked into the Sherburne County Jail on May 1, 2025. provided

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said Plonski created sex abuse images "while donning his uniform," and “committed one of the most vile and predatory offenses imaginable.”

Plonski is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. If convicted, he faces a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the State Patrol assisted with arresting Plonski.

In her own statement, Patrol Chief Christina Bogojevic called the allegations "appalling and indefensible."

“The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold,” Bogojevic said. “These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor.”

Bogojevic said an internal affairs investigation is underway and Plonski is on leave. Plonski joined the State Patrol in 2022.