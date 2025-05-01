Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic
Minneapolis

Minnesota trooper charged with making child sex abuse images

MN State Patrol
The Minnesota State Patrol logo displayed on an officer's uniform shoulder on Feb. 6, 2025. Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Minnesota state trooper with producing child sex abuse images.
Kerem Yücel | MPR News file

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged a Minnesota state trooper with producing child sex abuse images. Trooper Jeremy Francis Plonski is charged with one count of producing child pornography.

To protect the identity of the alleged victim, the criminal complaint remains sealed, and the Minnesota U.S. Attorney’s Office is releasing few details from the investigation.

state trooper in jail jumpsuit
Jeremy Francis Plonski was booked into the Sherburne County Jail on May 1, 2025.
provided

In a statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Kirkpatrick said Plonski created sex abuse images "while donning his uniform," and “committed one of the most vile and predatory offenses imaginable.”

Plonski is being held in the Sherburne County Jail. If convicted, he faces a 15-year mandatory minimum prison sentence.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the State Patrol assisted with arresting Plonski.

In her own statement, Patrol Chief Christina Bogojevic called the allegations "appalling and indefensible."

“The conduct described is a serious violation of the law, of human decency and of the oath every member of the State Patrol swears to uphold,” Bogojevic said. “These allegations represent a betrayal of the community, victims, and of every member of law enforcement who wears their uniform with integrity and honor.”

Bogojevic said an internal affairs investigation is underway and Plonski is on leave. Plonski joined the State Patrol in 2022.