Rochester Police investigate alleged racial slur incident at park

Rochester law enforcement is investigating a video of a local woman calling a child a racial slur.

Rochester Police Department spokesperson Amanda Grayson said that law enforcement is gathering information and is actively looking into the matter.

The video surfaced on social media earlier this week.

“This is a very serious situation, and we are treating it as such,” said Rochester Branch of the NAACP President Walé Elegbede. “A public park should be a place of joy and safety.”

Elegbede said that the Rochester NAACP is working with lawyers to determine its next steps.

The woman who allegedly uses the racial slur in the video has started a crowdfunding campaign to relocate. She claims she has received threats since the video appeared online.

Rochester has experienced several similar incidents recently. In 2024, Rochester police investigated a racial slur posted on a pedestrian bridge.

Also last year, DFL Representative Kim Hicks of Rochester reported that Nazi symbols and racial slurs had been spray-painted on her home. 