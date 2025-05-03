Curl-Salemme, Jacques lead Frost eruption over Boston Fleet to clinch PWHL playoff berth

Britta Curl-Salemme and Sophie Jacques each scored two goals, and the Minnesota Frost tied a PWHL record for goals in beating the Boston Fleet 8-1 on Saturday to clinch the final playoff berth.

On Sunday, top-seeded Montreal will choose its opening-round playoff opponent — either three-seed Ottawa or No. 4-seed and defending champion Minnesota. Toronto, the second seed, will play the other team.

The Frost (10-11-5-4) closed the regular season with a season-high 91 goals scored. Their previous season high for goals came in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Dec. 7 — their third game of the season.

The eight goals ties the record in the league's second season of play. Ottawa beat Minnesota 8-3 on Feb. 13.

On the defensive end of the ice, Frost goalie Nicole Hensley stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

“Our season was on the line,” Hensley said. “They’re a very good team. We knew we had to come out hard. We're just thankful to be moving on.”

Claire Thompson of the Minnesota Frost on the ice against Boston on Saturday. Courtesy of PWHL

Curl-Salemme started the Minnesota scoring barrage at the 2:23 mark of the opening period and again at 14:58 of the third period with Minnesota on the power play for a 5-0 lead.

Following Curl-Salemme's opening goal, Lee Stecklein scored less than a minute later and Kendall Coyne Schofield scored at 14:58 to wrap up a three-goal first period.

Minnesota went 3 for 3 on the power play. Curl-Salemme, Coyne Schofield and Klara Hymlarova scored on power plays. Brooke McQuigge and Jaques each scored empty netters.

Jessica Digirolamo scored Boston's lone goal at 15:33 of the third period. The Fleet (9-10-6-5) were eliminated from postseason play.