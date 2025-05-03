Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
Sports
The Associated Press, NPR

Curl-Salemme, Jacques lead Frost eruption over Boston Fleet to clinch PWHL playoff berth

woman stops a puck
Minnesota Frost goalie Nicole Hensley makes a stop against Boston on Saturday.
Courtesy of PWHL

Britta Curl-Salemme and Sophie Jacques each scored two goals, and the Minnesota Frost tied a PWHL record for goals in beating the Boston Fleet 8-1 on Saturday to clinch the final playoff berth.

On Sunday, top-seeded Montreal will choose its opening-round playoff opponent — either three-seed Ottawa or No. 4-seed and defending champion Minnesota. Toronto, the second seed, will play the other team.

The Frost (10-11-5-4) closed the regular season with a season-high 91 goals scored. Their previous season high for goals came in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Dec. 7 — their third game of the season.

The eight goals ties the record in the league's second season of play. Ottawa beat Minnesota 8-3 on Feb. 13.

On the defensive end of the ice, Frost goalie Nicole Hensley stopped 29 of 30 shots on goal.

“Our season was on the line,” Hensley said. “They’re a very good team. We knew we had to come out hard. We're just thankful to be moving on.”

woman shoots a puck
Claire Thompson of the Minnesota Frost on the ice against Boston on Saturday.
Courtesy of PWHL

Curl-Salemme started the Minnesota scoring barrage at the 2:23 mark of the opening period and again at 14:58 of the third period with Minnesota on the power play for a 5-0 lead.

Following Curl-Salemme's opening goal, Lee Stecklein scored less than a minute later and Kendall Coyne Schofield scored at 14:58 to wrap up a three-goal first period.

Minnesota went 3 for 3 on the power play. Curl-Salemme, Coyne Schofield and Klara Hymlarova scored on power plays. Brooke McQuigge and Jaques each scored empty netters.

Jessica Digirolamo scored Boston's lone goal at 15:33 of the third period. The Fleet (9-10-6-5) were eliminated from postseason play.