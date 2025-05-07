Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Politics and Government News
Scott Horsley, NPR

The Fed holds interest rates steady as Trump's tariffs spark uncertainty

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!
This photo shows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell standing behind a lectern. He's wearing a suit and glasses.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and his colleagues kept interest rates unchanged Wednesday. President Trump has criticized the central bank for not lowering rates.
Roberto Schmidt/AFP via Getty Images

The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday amid fears that President Trump's tariffs will rekindle inflation and slow economic growth.

The decision to keep the Fed's benchmark borrowing rate between 4.25 percent and 4.5 percent was widely expected by financial markets despite the president's repeated demands for the Fed to lower interest rates.

"Uncertainty about the economic outlook has increased further," Fed policymakers said in a statement.

Since the central bank's last rate-setting meeting in March, Trump has imposed 10 percent tariffs on nearly everything the U.S. imports, along with 145 percent import taxes on goods from China. On average, Americans are now paying higher taxes on imported products than at any time since at least the 1930s, when a global trade war deepened the Great Depression.

"The level of the tariff increases announced so far is significantly larger than anticipated," Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the Economic Club of Chicago last month. "The same is likely to be true of the economic effects, which will include higher inflation and slower growth."

Trump pressures the Fed

Trade tensions have led to a sharp drop in consumer confidence. But they've yet to put much of a dent in the job market. Hiring in April was down only slightly from the month before.

Inflation was also fairly tame in the month leading up to the new tariffs. Prices in March were up 2.3 percent from a year ago, according to the Fed's preferred inflation yardstick.

Trump highlighted the recent drop in gasoline prices as he called on the Fed to cut interest rates.

"Energy down, mortgage rates down, employment strong, and much more good news," the president wrote in a social media post last week. "NO INFLATION, THE FED SHOULD LOWER ITS RATE!!!"

In this photo, President Trump is walking into the White House's East Room. Behind him is a wide hallway with a long red carpet.
President Trump heads to the East Room of the White House to sign an executive order.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

Trump has frequently criticized Powell and his Fed colleagues for not cutting interest rates, even suggesting he might try to fire the Fed chair. The president appeared to back down from that threat, however, after a sharp drop in the stock market last month.

"Why would I do that?" Trump told NBC News in an interview broadcast on Sunday. "I get to change him very quickly anyway. You know, it's in a very short period of time."

Powell's term as Fed chair expires in May of next year.

The Fed could be caught in a bind

Business surveys by the Institute for Supply Management found widespread alarm that Trump's tariffs are disrupting supply chains and driving up prices.

"There is a lot of concern about the inflationary impacts from tariffs in our industry," said one survey respondent, who's the manager of a metal fabricating factory. "Domestic producers are charging more for everything because they can."

So long as tariffs threaten to put upward pressure on prices, the Fed will be inclined to keep interest rates relatively high, in an effort to prevent inflation from spiking again. That calculation could change, however, if the job market softens and unemployment starts to climb. Ordinarily, that would push the central bank toward lowering interest rates.

The worst-case scenario for the Fed would be if tariffs push both inflation and unemployment up. Then the central bank would be torn between trying to keep prices in check with higher interest rates or fighting job losses with rate cuts.

Copyright 2025, NPR