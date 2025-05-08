New law unleashes service dog trainer housing protections in Minnesota

Instead of ceremonial pens Thursday, Gov. Tim Walz suggested he would have been better off with a bag full of dog treats.

A trio of well-behaved service dogs sprawled out on the floor beside a desk as Walz signed a bill into law Thursday that unleashes protections for people training service dogs in Minnesota.

“These are working dogs, they're not pets,” Walz said before signing the bill into law. “They're super cute. We love them to death, but they change lives.”

The law, which takes effect August 1, gives equal housing protections to people training service dogs under the supervision of organizations accredited by Assistance Dogs International or the International Guide Dog Federation. Trainers can't be charged more under the bill for the service dog in training, but would be liable for any damage caused by the dog.

Can Do Canines Executive Director Jeff Johnson talks with reporters at the Minnesota Capitol alongside service dog-in-training Mato on May 8. Clay Masters | MPR News

Jeff Johnson is the Executive Director of Can Do Canines which raises and trains assistance dogs for people with multiple different types of disabilities.

"I've had multiple people tell me that they would raise dogs for us, but for their Home Owner Association prohibiting,” Johnson said, flanked by service dog-in-training Mato. “That changes today, and because of this new law, there will be more amazing dogs like Mato here to change the lives of more amazing people."

Two Minnesotans with disabilities who use service dogs talked about the importance of how these support animals help them maintain their independence.

Service dog Flint rests patiently while Gov. Tim Walz discusses a bill that expands support for service dogs in training at the Minnesota Capitol on May 8. Clay Masters | MPR News