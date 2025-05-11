Canoeist found dead in BWCA north of Ely

A canoeist died in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness Saturday afternoon.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a dead person was found floating near a canoe north of Ely at about 2:15 p.m.

U.S. Forest Service employees reported to 911 that they had located a capsized canoe on Iron Lake. After closer inspection, the forest service employees found the person and their gear floating near the canoe.

The person was wearing a life jacket.

Officials say the individual may have been on a solo canoe trip into the BWCA.

The identity of the victim is being withheld, pending notification of family.

The incident remains under investigation by St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.