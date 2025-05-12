Repair on sinkhole near Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul expected to begin Monday
Repair on a 35-foot-deep sinkhole is expected to begin Monday on West Seventh Street in St. Paul.
St. Paul officials haven’t determined what caused the sinkhole. They also say the fix could take a couple of months to repair.
The city says businesses near the sinkhole aren’t experiencing any water or sewer issues.
Local resident Jon Bourgo heard about the sinkhole on a walk Friday.
“I think there are infrastructure issues within the city,” Bourgo said. “I think the city is doing the best they can to manage it. I still love St. Paul.”
Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction on West Seventh street until the sinkhole is fixed.
The sinkhole appeared late Thursday evening.
