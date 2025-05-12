Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
St. Paul News
Anika Besst
St. Paul

Repair on sinkhole near Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul expected to begin Monday

road and cover over hole
A 35-foot sinkhole opened on West Seventh Street in St. Paul on Thursday, May 8. On Sunday, May 11, it could be found covered before repairs start on Monday, May 12.
Anika Besst | MPR News

Repair on a 35-foot-deep sinkhole is expected to begin Monday on West Seventh Street in St. Paul.

St. Paul officials haven’t determined what caused the sinkhole. They also say the fix could take a couple of months to repair.

The city says businesses near the sinkhole aren’t experiencing any water or sewer issues.

Local resident Jon Bourgo heard about the sinkhole on a walk Friday.

“I think there are infrastructure issues within the city,” Bourgo said. “I think the city is doing the best they can to manage it. I still love St. Paul.”

Traffic has been reduced to one lane in each direction on West Seventh street until the sinkhole is fixed.

The sinkhole appeared late Thursday evening.