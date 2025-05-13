Stay Curious. Stay Connected.
MailNewslettersDonate Now
Sign up
*Password must be at least 8 characters and contain one uppercase letter, one lowercase letter, one number and one symbol.
Already have an account?
By submitting, you consent that you are at least 18 years of age and to receive information about MPR's or APMG entities' programs and offerings. The personally identifying information you provide will not be sold, shared, or used for purposes other than to communicate with you about MPR, APMG entities, and its sponsors. You may opt-out at any time clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of any email communication. View our Privacy Policy.
Sign in to your profile
Forgot Password?
New to MPR News?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Reset Password

Enter the username on file and we'll send you a code to reset your password.

Still require assistance or not sure what your User Name is?
Welcome back
to news
for you
Email Verification

A verification code has been emailed to

Still awaiting the code?
Crime, Law and Justice
Matt Sepic
Minneapolis

MPD chief standing by cops amid accusation of home ‘break-in’ after dog complaint

woman with braids speaks to reporters at Mpls city hall
Ebony Dobbins speaks to reporters at Minneapolis City Hall on Monday.
Matt Sepic | MPR News

Go Deeper.

Create an account or log in to save stories.

Log inCreate a free Account

Like this?

Thanks for liking this story! We have added it to a list of your favorite stories.

Show me!

A Minneapolis woman says police officers illegally entered her house in the middle of the night following a complaint about a loose dog. But police say after an hour of door knocking and phone calls, they’d grown concerned about a possible emergency inside while trying to evade an aggressive animal.

Ebony Dobbins says Rocky, her rottweiler, escaped from the north side home that she shares with her partner and three young children just before 1 a.m. on March 25.

When police were unable to wake her, Dobbins, 34, said an officer climbed through her son's bedroom window, walked through their house, and unlocked the front door and let two other officers inside.

“They went downstairs. They woke up my girlfriend. And then they had her come upstairs. Then they all came in my room,” Dobbins said. “They woke me up and forced all of us into my living room.”

Dobbins spoke at a news conference Monday alongside Michelle Gross with Communities United Against Police Brutality.

Gross released doorbell camera video where officers can be seen ringing Dobbins’ bell then immediately running away in what Gross described as “playing ding-dong-ditch.”

“This conduct is unlawful, and as a result this family is traumatized,” Gross said.

But in a police report that Gross released along with the video, officer Brian Peebles writes that he and his colleagues were concerned that there was an emergency in the home because most of the lights were on, Dobbins’ vehicle was in the driveway and no one responded to repeated loud knocking.

Peebles writes that he ran to his squad car after ringing Dobbins’ doorbell because he was trying to avoid the loose dog.

“The dog occasionally would disappear into the back of the address allowing me to knock loudly on the door and ring the doorbell until retreating to my squad car anticipating the dog's return. There was no answer at the door upon multiple attempts,” Peebles wrote.

In a statement Monday, MPD said officers “spent more than an hour” trying to rouse Dobbins and others inside the home by phone, door knocking, and shining bright lights while simultaneously trying to avoid the “uncontrolled, aggressive dog.”

The department said the officers entered “through an open window to avoid causing damage from a forced entry” after observing sleeping children who they were concerned were unresponsive. MPD denies Dobbins’ claims that the officers entered her house with their weapons drawn.

Police Chief Brian O'Hara said that he reviewed the officers’ body-worn camera footage and supports their actions.

No injuries were reported. Dobbins said she retrieved her dog from Minneapolis Animal Control later the same day.