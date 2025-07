Democratic Sen. Nicole Mitchell (left), flanked by her attorneys Dane DeKrey, Matthew Keller, and Bruce Ringstrom Jr. listens to Seventh Judicial District Chief Judge Michael Fritz during her trial at Becker County District Court in Detroit Lakes, Minn. on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. Mitchell stands accused of breaking and entering into her late father's Detroit Lakes home where her stepmother lived.

Jerry Holt | Pool via The Minnesota Star Tribune