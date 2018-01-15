Ground Level: Friends, neighbors often don't cross race lines in Minn.
A late summer survey from MPR News and the APM Research Lab found around 40 percent of Minnesotans say none of their friends are of a different race.
Differences don’t divide us. Indifference does. That’s why we’re going behind the headlines and beyond the politics to expand understanding of our communities and our state. Ground Level seeks to reintroduce us to each other and rebuild common ground.
MPR News and the Hawthorne Neighborhood Association convened a discussion prompted by a recent Ground Level survey that found more hope among blacks than among whites.
Share the question you want MPR News to investigate about a division or something that brings together your community.
Only a minority of Minnesotans trust their state government to usually do the right thing; far more say they trust the government only sometimes or never, according to a survey by MPR News and the APM Research Lab.
Governmental policies, health care, education and roads, roads, roads! These are just a few things Minnesotans said they'd like to see improve in the state according to a recent Ground Level survey.
Our survey found that Republicans are more likely to attend worship every week than are Democrats. We visited two congregations to find out why.
Our Ground Level survey found that Democrats are much less likely than Republicans to attend worship regularly.
A majority of Minnesota adults believe "government in Minnesota is providing a good value for the taxes you pay," but citizens are split based on politics and education.
Minnesotans feel mostly positive about the state's health care system, but that confidence ebbs when the questions turn to mental health. That's a key finding from Ground Level, an MPR News project using public opinion surveys to guide reporting.
Our survey shows that urban people are more likely to have positive attitudes toward immigrants and refugees.
It's not just President Trump at war with the media. Most Minnesotans don't trust mainstream news coverage. That's a key finding from Ground Level, a new MPR News project using public opinion surveys to guide reporting.
While Minnesotans trust police more than they do any other institution, levels of trust differ across racial, economic, geographical and political lines.
Geography, politics, race and education sharply divide Minnesotans on many issues. Yet, we're overwhelmingly hopeful about the state's future. Those are the first findings from Ground Level, an MPR News project using opinion surveys to guide in-depth reporting. Here's what we've learned.
Inspired by the 2016 elections, MPR News set out to gain a better understanding of how Minnesotans view their lives, their communities, their state and the nation.
We asked a representative sample of more than 1,600 Minnesotans--from the Twin Cities and throughout Greater Minnesota and our major regional centers--what they think about everything from their own personal finances to the future of our state.