Climate Cast ®

Minnesota's boreal forest is a climate change hot spot

Paul Huttner and Megan Burks
In this aerial view of forests, trees stretch to the horizon.
Forest near the Kawishiwi River in Ely, Minn.
Derek Montgomery for MPR News

Share

As climate change unfolds, we’re learning that warming is uneven. Temperature records show distinct hot spots, and northern Minnesota is among the fastest warming areas on the planet.

Minnesota’s Iron Range and Canadian border counties have warmed more than 2 degrees Celsius — 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit — since 1895. That’s twice as fast as the Twin Cities and the global average of about 1 degree Celsius.

What might seem like a small change to some is already having a noticeable difference on the state’s boreal forest, said Lee Frelich, director The University of Minnesota Center for Forest Ecology.

“If you drive the highway from Virginia, [Minn.], to Ely in mid-September, you will see a lot more red there, because red maple has expanded quite dramatically there,” he said.

Tree species that would normally live in central or southern Minnesota are creeping into the boreal forest as they find the climate there becoming more favorable for survival. That could eventually impact animal species there and even the region’s lakes.

Frelich spoke with MPR News chief meteorologist and Climate Cast host Paul Huttner. Click play on the audio player above to hear their conversation.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More