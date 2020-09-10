Climate Cast ®

Carmakers revving up electric truck and SUV production

Could politics keep truck drivers from buying them?

Paul Huttner and Megan Burks
A license plate on a vehicle reads, "charge me."
A license plate on a Ford vehicle reads, "charge me."
Tim Pugmire | MPR News 2009

Share

Ford is currently retooling one of its factories to ramp up production of an all-electric F-150 truck, which is expected to hit the market late next year or early the following.

That’s important, because F-150 trucks are the most popular pickup in the United States, with 900,000 sold last year, and an all-electric one could significantly shape what’s on our roads and put a dent in transportation emissions.

A report from the International Energy Agency says sport utility vehicles were the second-largest contributor to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions, behind electric power, last decade. And Americans love them; they comprised about half of all cars sold in the U.S.

But will people buy them, especially in this political climate?

Chelsea Sexton, an electric car advocate and consultant, joined MPR News chief meteorologist and Climate Cast host Paul Huttner to talk about it.

Use the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

Before you go...

MPR News is dedicated to bringing you clarity in coverage from our reporters across the state, stories that connect us, and conversations that provide perspectives when we need it most. We rely on your help to do this. Your donation has the power to keep MPR News strong and accessible to all during this crisis and beyond.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More