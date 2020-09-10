Carmakers revving up electric truck and SUV production

Ford is currently retooling one of its factories to ramp up production of an all-electric F-150 truck, which is expected to hit the market late next year or early the following.

That’s important, because F-150 trucks are the most popular pickup in the United States, with 900,000 sold last year, and an all-electric one could significantly shape what’s on our roads and put a dent in transportation emissions.

A report from the International Energy Agency says sport utility vehicles were the second-largest contributor to the increase in greenhouse gas emissions, behind electric power, last decade. And Americans love them; they comprised about half of all cars sold in the U.S.

But will people buy them, especially in this political climate?

Chelsea Sexton, an electric car advocate and consultant, joined MPR News chief meteorologist and Climate Cast host Paul Huttner to talk about it.

