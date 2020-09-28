Talking Volumes: A conversation with Claudia Rankine

Poet, playwright, bestselling author, MacArthur Fellow and Yale professor Claudia Rankine spoke with MPR News host Kerri Miller about “Just Us: An American Conversation,” a collection of essays in which she reflects, with signature candor, on a dinner conversation at which the 2016 presidential election comes up.

In “Just Us,” Rankine moves beyond the structure of her previous works, subverting her own narrative authority by engaging friends and strangers in a dialogue around race and whiteness that models for readers how they, too, might navigate a divided America.

You can watch the conversation between MPR News host Kerri Miller and Rankine here.

Editor’s note (Oct. 2, 2020): This conversation has been rescheduled for Friday, Oct. 9, to accommodate breaking news coverage of President Trump announcing a positive coronavirus test for him and first lady Melania Trump.