A procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 election

Election Day is a week away, and some 1.2 million Minnesotans have already voted either by mail or at early in-person polling sites.

But for people who need more time to research where candidates stand on important issues, don’t fret — there’s still plenty of time for you to exercise your right to vote.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon. Tim Pugmire | MPR News file

Tuesday at 9 a.m., Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to answer last-minute questions on voting this year.

Guest:

Steve Simon is the Secretary of State for Minnesota.

Use the audio player above to listen to the program.

Have questions leading up to the Election Day? #AskMPRNews. We want to hear your stories, too. #TellMPRNews what is motivating you to get out and vote this year.

Subscribe to the MPR News with Kerri Miller podcast on: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or RSS.