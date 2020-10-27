A procrastinator’s guide to the 2020 election
Election Day is a week away, and some 1.2 million Minnesotans have already voted either by mail or at early in-person polling sites.
But for people who need more time to research where candidates stand on important issues, don’t fret — there’s still plenty of time for you to exercise your right to vote.
Tuesday at 9 a.m., Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon joined MPR News host Kerri Miller to answer last-minute questions on voting this year.
Guest:
Steve Simon is the Secretary of State for Minnesota.
Use the audio player above to listen to the program.
Have questions leading up to the Election Day? #AskMPRNews. We want to hear your stories, too. #TellMPRNews what is motivating you to get out and vote this year.
