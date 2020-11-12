What a divided Congress could mean for Biden's climate agenda

President-elect Joe Biden has already laid out his policy agenda on climate change. But whether he’ll have to pass that agenda through a divided Congress won’t be known until two Senate seats are decided in January runoff elections.

But working with a Republican-majority Senate could be good for the climate, said former Republican South Carolina Congressman Bob Inglis. He’s now executive director of the conservative climate action group, RepublicEn.

“If you run something on one side of the field only, then when the pendulum swings, you know it can be undone," Inglis said. “The thing that comes with divided government is the opportunity to do this in a bipartisan way that is, therefore, durable.”

Inglis joined Climate Cast to talk about Biden’s climate agenda. Click play on the audio player above to hear the whole conversation, or download the podcast wherever you get your podcasts.