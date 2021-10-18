Osterholm: 5th COVID wave 'absolutely' possible

Cathy Wurzer’s very first guest for her new show, Minnesota Now, could not be more timely or important. Michael Osterholm is the Minnesotan who is helping all of us understand what’s happening with the COVID-19 pandemic and is regularly called upon to share that insight nationally, as well. Osterholm is the director of the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy.

Later, Wurzer was joined by MPR News data reporter David Montgomery to update listeners about the latest COVID-19 impact in Minnesota.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation. Below is a transcript of Wurzer’s interview with Osterholm.

COVID-19 cases are ticking down across the country, not in Minnesota, but in other parts of the country. Given the figures, do you think COVID-19 booster shots are still needed?

Boosters are absolutely a part of the future. And what I mean by that is when you think about what we've done with these vaccines over the course of the last 18 to 20 months, and of course noted today, even by that situation, and terribly unfortunate with Colin Powell’s death, these vaccines are really incredible, but they're not perfect. Meaning that they're protecting a lot of people at reducing the illness, severity and those who do become infected, and they're surely reducing transmission in our communities.

But when these vaccines were first conceived of, and studies done to look at them, there were two buckets of concern. One was safety, and one is how to best to use them, how to make them work the best. And we've answered and answered and answered the safety question that one with hundreds of millions of people now vaccinated around the world, we have lots of data showing the very good safety profile for these vaccines.

The second bucket how best to use them is still up in the air. How what kind of a dose should you use? When should you give the vaccine? What's the dose spacing? And then we even look at the issue — might you mix-and-match some of the vaccines to get a maximum protection?

And that's what we're doing right now. We're trying to answer those questions. This is what I call corrected science. You'll learn, you implement your study, you study it and we're trying to make it better. So these boosters almost don't really fit in the category of boosters all along, we should have probably had a three-dose vaccine for the mRNA vaccines and we should probably all belong had a two-dose approach for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

And that's what we're catching up with now, is the idea that how can we provide even better protection than when we first thought that these vaccines were doing.

In Minnesota, the case numbers are high, hospitals in the state are stretched really thin. What's fueling the rise in the state’s COVID-19 cases?

Well, this is clearly a pandemic of the unvaccinated in incidence of the most serious illnesses and the large number of deaths.

And what we have to understand is that if you are not vaccinated, you can't run out the clock on this virus. It will find you and you will know a COVID-19-related outcome. Hopefully it's a mild illness, but very well could be serious illness or even death, as we're seeing now with here in Minnesota.

But we have to acknowledge that we're not really sure, when we have had this surge with this new delta variant, why we saw it unfold as it did from initially in June in the Ozark region of the country, then spreading basically more to the Southern Sunbelt states and at the same time, starting in the Northwest, and then we saw it move into the south eastern states. Then we saw it in Kentucky, Tennessee, West Virginia. And then it kind of skipped over a certain part of the Northeast and really hit Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire. And then about the same time, it took off in the Upper Midwest and as the Western part of the country continued to expand his problem. And suddenly North Dakota, Minnesota, northern Wisconsin, northern Michigan were particularly hard hit.

And why this kind of, you might say, voyage or the virus — I call it a viral lava like movement happened — we don't know but we're now experiencing to a certain degree what the other states did two and three months ago.

Dr. Anthony Fauci was out yesterday saying that unvaccinated Americans could pose a threat to any progress that we've made potentially sparking a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections. Do you see a fifth wave in our future?

Absolutely. There's no daylight between Fauci and I on that issue. Just remember that 65 million Americans who could be vaccinated right now are not. That is more than enough human wood for this coronavirus forest fire to burn.

So we'll see the case numbers come down with this surge, just as we have the previous surges, we will see cases where, you know, recede back, in Minnesota, into those days of “we’re over it.”

And you may recall last spring that I thought the darkest days of the pandemic were ahead of us. And we were facing that June period, when everybody said, “Oh, it's done.” We've got vaccines, hardly any cases, and then look what happened? Well, that's going to happen again because you have places like New York City, LA, large metropolitan areas with lots of people that were missed by this surge, completely no activity. Why? We don't know why.

We've also seen in many other countries in the United Kingdom as a good example, they today are approaching their high number of cases that they actually had back in June in July, when delta was such a serious problem, and they're back up again.

And so you know, I can't say this enough times. I know I sound like a broken record. But if you are not vaccinated, this virus will find you. And you will know a COVID-19-related outcome. And there's more than enough people here in Minnesota, that we can see again, major activity, just winter, next spring, I don't know when but it's not done. It is not done. The one thing that will help us get it done is to get vaccinated.

What are the chances we get really unlucky, and some of the new variant pops up or is delta simply too powerful?

I learned a long time ago. It’s kind of like when you go to Vegas, you never want to bet against the house because you're probably going to lose. There's a system in place there.

With Mother Nature is the same thing. I've never bet it against genetic roulette tables. You know, when a virus is up there mutating every time that it potentially is reproduced in case and knowing that the vast majority of the world is not yet vaccinated, and there's lots of infections out there, it's surely possible that a new virus variant is going to come forward that could really throw a monkey wrench into things.

There are three categories of concern we have with these variants. One: Are they more transmissible? — Much like deltas, alpha was twice as much in terms of transmissibility as the previous strains, and delta was twice as infectious as alpha.

Then you worry about the second bucket: Does it cause more severe illness? We're not sure that with delta that happens, we do know that with alpha did.

And then the third bucket is: Does this variant actually allow for escape of immune protection from either previous infection itself and the immunity you received from that or from vaccine of the three categories? Right now, the one that really is of most concern is transmissibility. That seems to be the Lion King. If nothing seems to be outpacing delta right now. If it were, it would have to be a virus, much more infectious and delta, which I can't even imagine what that would look like.

On the other hand, we have to be cognizant of what if it does start to have this immune escape, and it even makes the vaccine protection more susceptible. And so we're watching us very, very carefully. And you know, well, hopefully not have that happen. But like I said before, I would never want to bet against Mother Nature.

When does COVID-19 become endemic, kind of like it hangs around like the flu?

First of all, I do believe that will happen. Second of all, I don't know when.

Every morning I get up I scrape those 5 inches of crusted mud off my crystal ball. And every day, it seems cloudier and cloudier. I think the point that we just discussed about the variants, if we see a major change and variant, and they do something different than they're doing now, that could surely cloud the picture of: When does it just become like flu? Like every year, we have some cases, we may have some, you know, moderate increase in cases.

But that is not what it's doing now. I think we forget about the fact of just what damage this virus has done with over the 700,000 deaths that have occurred, 1 out of every 500 Americans has died from this virus. That's amazing when we look at the fact that there are now over 140,000 kids in this country who have been orphaned, or whose sole caregiver have died, because of COVID-19. I think, you know, you start to get a sense of the impact. And so, you know, we've got a ways to go yet, but we never should ever, ever, ever count this virus out.