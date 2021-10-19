History Theatre play "Not in Our Neighborhood" shines light on a dark St. Paul story

Here’s a story that was not told in the Minnesota history books.

In the 1920s, a Black couple in Rondo tried to buy their dream home in an all-white neighborhood in St. Paul. Even though William Francis was a successful lawyer and a prominent Republican, and his wife Nellie Francis was a leader in the racial justice and women’s suffrage movements, the couple faced intimidation, harrassment and threats when trying to move into the neighborhood.

In 1924, the couple decided to move out of Rondo to a nearby neighborhood, Groveland Park — now known as Mac-Groveland. Two hundred white neighbors protested, picketed and set a cross on fire on the front lawn of the Francis home.

What happened to the couple? Their story is being told on stage at the History Theatre in St. Paul through Oct. 24. Written by Eric Fabel and Eric Wood, it’s called “Not in Our Neighborhood.”

Cathy Wurzer discussed the play and its impact with Wood and Augsburg University history professor William Green, who wrote a new book about Nellie called “Nellie Francis: Fighting for Racial Justice and Women’s Equality in Minnesota.”

The play can be seen in person (if vaccinated) at the History Theatre, or starting Oct. 20, you can purchase tickets to stream the play at home.