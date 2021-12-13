The author of MN's definitive guide to holiday lights on the state's best displays

When it comes to holiday light displays, there's a big difference between being your neighborhood’s Clark Griswold — and being your neighborhood's Grinch.

Mike Marcotte has seen it all. He’s a television producer in the Twin Cities at KSTP-TV, and he also runs the website GiveMeTheMike.com — where he has published his fifth annual Minnesota Holiday Lights Display Guide.

Marcotte joined host Cathy Wurzer to share the lowdown on the best holiday light displays in the state — and what makes for a great holiday light display (in his humble opinion):

Synchronized music Blow molds New-age LED lights

Have a grand holiday light display at your home that you want to share with the world? Send Minnesota Now a photo at minnesotanow@mpr.org, or tweet Cathy a pic @CathyWurzer.

