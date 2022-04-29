A new tool lets metro residents track region's tree canopy

As our cities get hotter, trees are increasingly important in keeping cities cooler. And they’re effective climate change fighters on the neighborhood level.

Now, a new interactive mapping tool called Growing Shade from the Metropolitan Council, Tree Trust, and the Nature Conservancy is helping city leaders, nonprofits, and residents in the metro track tree canopies, allowing them to target efforts to plant trees to the areas that need them most.

Eric Wojchik, a planning analyst with the Met Council joined Climate Cast this week to talk about how it works.

To hear the episode, click play on the audio player above or subscribe to the Climate Cast podcast.