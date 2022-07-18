South Minneapolis man paves the way for accessibility in the city

Construction ripped up a curb on Michael Sack’s block in south Minneapolis. A year later, it still wasn’t repaired.

In June 2021, he reported the curb through the city website. Nothing happened.

He decided he would send an email to a city council member. Within three weeks, the curb was fixed, Sack said.

He said he realized there was a more efficient way to report pathway deficiencies rather than reporting through the city website so on June 24, 2021, he created Minneapolis Sidewalk Repair Hunters group on Facebook.

The group now has 142 residents involved. They have reported 48 sidewalk issues and 29 have been fixed over the past year. Moving forward, Michael is looking to form a five person board to further their reach of accessibility in the Twin Cities.

“Having accessible paths is a must, especially in a big city in order to provide equal and safe access to those who use wheelchairs or their mobility devices, strollers and for every pedestrian,” Sack said.

Sack has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. He says he has always been interested in activism, but when the pandemic hit, he found more time on his hands. His interest grew exponentially.

He has helped with voting accessibility and in August of 2021 worked for mayoral candidate Sheila Nezhad as a disability policy and engagement consultant. He also has developed a disability and accessibility plan and presented it to city council member, Emily Koski.

Sack has written about voting accessibility, transportation and disability services for local outlets like Southwest Voices and the Star Tribune.

He says the city should develop a better system for searching for and responding to spots in need of repair and allocate city money instead of letting residents pick up the bill. In the meantime, Michael and the Minneapolis sidewalk repair hunters will keep on hunting

If you’re interested in getting involved with the Minneapolis Sidewalk Repair Hunters, head to their website or find them on Facebook.