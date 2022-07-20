Minnesota Aurora coach reflects on winning season

The Minnesota Aurora women’s soccer team is wrapping up their remarkable first ever season this week — so far, they are undefeated. Their championship game will be on Saturday, July 23 against Tormenta FC, based out of Georgia.

Nicole Lukic is coach of the new team. She also just won the USL Women’s League Coach of the Year award. She joined host Cathy Wurzer to share reflections on the season.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

The team is gelling nicely, what's your role in creating the atmosphere that's leading to success?

Honestly, it's really just giving the women the freedom to be themselves and creating a safe space and environment where they can do that.

I'm curious, how much self-improvement do you do to be a top coach?

A lot goes into coaching, probably more than people think. Most recently, I just finished my U.S. Soccer A license this past summer, which was about an 11 month course and probably more work than my master's degree. Coaches are always trying to improve themselves and be the best version of themselves that they can be for their players.

How would you describe this opening season for the Aurora?

It's really been a dream come true. So many people have put so much time and energy into Minnesota Aurora and making it what it is today. And for us to be able to get the results on the field as well and drive more people into the stadium to watch us play, it's just honestly been a dream. And if we can finish it off and win this game on Saturday, it truly is a dream come true.

What does it feel like from the sidelines when it comes to the fan support and in the energy in the stadium.

It's incredible. It's been unmatched ever since the first home game. You have to pinch yourself and remind yourself, you're not a professional coach, you're a pre-professional coach who's living in this environment that feels so professional.

Our fans are just incredible. They have chants for our players, they really drive the energy and our players feed off of it. We look forward to playing in front of the fans at every opportunity we've gotten. So to be able to earn this championship game at home, it just means so much to us. And we're excited to share it with the community on Saturday.

How are your players feeling going into the final match of the season?

They're excited. We've been talking about July 23 since we met them. So for it to finally be here, we're prepared, we're ready and we're gonna do the best that we can.

So when you and I first talked, we were talking about some of the folks that were going to be the anchors on the team. did that turn out to be the case?

To be honest, every single player on this team has had an incredible role in building us and who we are today. We've gotten to play every single player on the field, which can't be said by every team. So that's really special. We've had over 13 goal scorers on the team, we're not just relying on one player to get the job done.

Our defense has been incredible. Sarah Fuller and the net has secured shut outs. And we've even had four goalkeepers on the team and all four of them have earned respectable minutes at different moments of the season. Everyone's really doing their part and we're super proud of every single player on this team.

I know you're concentrating on the championship game, but I'm kind of curious, do you think the team will look about the same next season?

Probably not to be honest. We always hope to return as many players as we can, especially with such as incredibly successful year. But we have a lot of players on this team that have big goals of playing professional, so we're a stepping stone for them. And we hope that we can help them get to that next level of where they want to be.

So how can fans that are so rabid about the Aurora see you when you’re offseason?

The majority of our players play NCAA collegiate soccer in the fall, so they could follow their favorite player and watch their games in person. A lot of college games these days are live streamed and I'm sure our social media team will be doing a good job of putting out there, where everyone's playing and what their games are, and things like that.

I should say that the Aurora games have streamed on major sports outlets, which is fantastic. Have you gained unexpected fans because of that?

I think so, Just sports in general, anytime you have a platform, your reach is just so much wider. And we have community owners in 48 states and eight different countries. I like to think that Aurora being watched all over the place.

How are you preparing yourself for this championship game as head coach.

I'm just taking one day at a time and you know we've done a good job of having that be our mindset up until this point, so that is not going to change now. Just making sure we're doing the right things in training every day leading up to the championship, making sure we're doing the right things scouting and game plan wise, getting players healthy. So continuing to stay the course from the rest of the season. And hopefully we can finish it out.

