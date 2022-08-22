What happens when children witness gun violence

St. Paul and its Hmong community are still reeling from the brutal murder-suicide that left five children orphans last week. Those children were in the home when their parents died, and the eldest — a 9-year-old child — reported the deaths to 911.

The tragedy has sparked a number of conversations about mental health taboos in the Hmong community and that includes discussing domestic violence. It also got us thinking about the rising number of children who witness gun violence and what that can do to their development.

Dr. Sherry Hamby is a clinical psychologist and Research Professor of Psychology at Sewanee University of the South. She has studied the deep and lasting trauma children experience when they see a parent attacked and also specializes in violence and resilience in youth.

The following transcript has been edited for length and clarity. Click the audio player above to listen to their conversation.

How common is it for kids to witness gun violence?

It's actually an extremely common phenomenon. And unfortunately, our surveillance of homicides does not do a good job of assessing how often it happens. But our research suggests that it's much more widespread than it has been previously known.

I'm wondering how would you characterize this type of trauma from a psychological perspective?

Well, I think the important thing to understand about trauma is that it has a massive impact over all of the systems of our body. And so in the moment of threat and in the moment of danger, or even in a moment of just, you know, hearing about some kind of gun violence we'll responds with the big physiological responses, adrenaline and cortisol and other hormones.

That over time really takes a toll on many of the systems of our body, not just our psychological well being but also our immune systems, there are problems with chronic inflammation and things like that. And that's where a lot of the long term impacts of trauma are derived from.

I'm wondering, is the trauma different? If it was a murder-suicide? I mean, both caretakers are gone.

Yes, absolutely. I think that is a particularly overwhelming traumatic experience to lose a parent, one or both parents, certainly, because those are the people who most kids associate with keeping them safe in the world. In our research, surprisingly, we have found that kids often have much stronger responses in terms of fear or PTSD symptoms or things like that to attacks on their parents, whether they're fatal or non-fatal attacks, and even on some attacks to themselves directly.

I think it's because if something bad happens to you as a child, your initial response is to run to your parents and have your parents fix things. But if something happens to your parents, that often leaves them with this sense that there's nobody to intervene against these bad things that are happening

I can't imagine these poor kids would ever feel safe again, anywhere. Is that a common thread?

Well, I think that it is a devastating experience for any child. The long term outcome data on kids who've had these kinds of experiences certainly suggests that they're at heightened risk of depression and post traumatic stress disorder and behavioral problems and a number of other challenges.

But I also do research on resilience and I also think it is important to realize that even for people who've experienced really overwhelming traumas, that it is possible to build up a portfolio of strength, not just their own strength, but support from their extended families, from their schools, from their communities and that it is still possible to overcome even horrific experiences of trauma.

Do these kids get the help they need? Generally speaking.

Unfortunately, no, that is probably one of the biggest gaps in our social welfare safety net, is that most of the criminal justice focuses on the perpetrators. And then something like this, a murder-suicide, from the law enforcement perspective and this might just seem like case closed and that there's nothing more that needs to be done about that.

We don't even do a very good job of keeping track of how many collateral victims you might say there are from orphan children to other witnesses who might have been at the scene to other family members who are going to be impacted by this is well.

So unfortunately, in most places, there's not any kind of systematic attempt to track these kids to make sure that they're getting their needs assessed and to make sure that they are getting everything that is important for them to help them cope with these events.

These families are going to need funds, and they've lost the income of the parents as well and there's just not good systems in place to help restore these kids after an event like that.

So there isn't something in our system that helps these kids or these families who usually step forward?

Well a lot of times it's done on a very ad-hoc basis. I mean, in some cities, there are good programs that are run by nonprofits, or perhaps sometimes even state or local organizations that might help provide services to these kids. But it's very piecemeal. And it's also something that depends a lot on the wealth of the community.

So for example, I live in a very rural area where there's just not access to that kind of help at all, really, whereas in a big city, there might be more but a lot of times it's also a problem of trying to figure out where you can go and who has the ability to help you. Because there's not some kind of systematic response, it's built into the initial criminal justice response to the incident.

I'm curious, what do you personally hear that gives you hope when doing this kind of work?

Well, I've been doing this kind of work for 30 years. And as I've said, I have seen just as much as you can see of the traumatic impacts of these horrible kinds of events. I have just also been impressed every time by the resilience of children and families. Some of them go on to become providers themselves, or activists.

And so I'm always inspired by everything that people do to help them overcome these kinds of traumatic experiences. And I certainly wish that family and the children and their whole extended family the best and trying to put together the resources that they're going to need after this tragic incident.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

