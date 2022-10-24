Abortion will be on the minds of Minnesota voters, UMN law professor says

Minnesota voters won’t see specific questions around abortion next month when they go to the polls, but the issue is still likely to galvanize supporters and opponents as they pick candidates for the Legislature and the governor’s office.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this year ended a national right to abortion. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled nearly 30 years ago that the state constitution guarantees a legal right to abortion — but that could also be changed, University of Minnesota Law School professor Jill Hasday said Monday on the MPR News program Minnesota Now.

A future governor could stack the Minnesota high court with justices who oppose legal abortion and who might be willing to overturn Doe v. Gomez, the 1995 state ruling that found a constitutional right to abortion in Minnesota, Hasday told MPR News host Cathy Wurzer.

A governor could also spearhead legislation to amend Minnesota’s constitution to prohibit abortion, she noted. That move would require approval by the Minnesota House and the Senate and then by a voting majority in the next election.

Members of the Legislature can also propose amendments to the constitution, and the state attorney general can decide how to enforce laws surrounding abortion such as restrictions or prosecuting abortion seekers from out-of-state, she added.

Hasday said she does think with abortion on voters’ minds, turnout could be higher than for a typical midterm election. The number of total voters in the 2018 midterms in Minnesota was 2,611,365, or 64 percent of all eligible voters.

