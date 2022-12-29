MPR News host Angela Davis shares some of her favorite shows from 2022

All this week, we’re listening back to some conversations we’ve had on this show over the past year. On Friday, MPR News host Angela Davis shared some of her favorite shows.

As we embark on the New Year and look back on this past year, did you find plenty to smile and laugh about during the sometimes challenging year?

One of the shows Angela ranks as most memorable was on Election Day, when people were emotionally drained from politics and attack ads. That day we explored the power of humor and how laughter can be like medicine.

We brought three Twin Cities comedians into the studio to talk about how they keep finding ways to make people laugh, even in stressful times. And we laughed.

Another favorite show to revisit is Angela’s conversation with two Twin Cities dance artists who use the language of dance to communicate deep emotions and build bridges between people and communities. We loved learning about the joy of movement and expression.

Happy New Year!