What a hoot! Houston, Minn. is a national hot spot for studying owls

Minnesota is home to a number of owl species, including the Barred, Screech and Great Horned owls. What you might not know is that Minnesota is home to the only center in North America dedicated to their study.

Minnesota Now host Cathy Wurzer talked with Karla Bloem, executive director of the International Owl Center in Houston, Minnesota, where they teach visitors how to identify owls during small-group “owl prowls.”

Here are three highlights from the conversation.

The seasonal owls

Karla Bloem indicated that the main types of owls in our Minnesota area are the Great Horned, Barred and the Eastern Screech owls.

“In the winter and fall, there would be long-eared owls, short-eared owls, and occasionally a snowy owl,” she added. “Solid owls would definitely show up, although they're so small, they're not often noticed.”

A snowy owl found in a coffee roaster in Duluth. The Raptor Center, University of Minnesota | 2017

The owl language

“I’ve been studying the Great Horned Owl vocalization since 2004, but some of their squawks are still mind-boggling and baffling to me,” Karla said. She talked about how owls usually communicate to advertise their territory and to call their mate back and forth.

Male and female owls can be differentiated by the vowels, notes and the voice pitch they use. If you missed the live demonstration of how owls communicate, listen to the audio player above. You won’t regret it.

Ruby, a great horned owl, was an "education ambassador" at the International Owl Center in Houston, Minn. Brian Peterson | State of Wonders 2014

Humans are the biggest problem for owls

“Here in the U.S., we're not normally doing things on purpose to hurt owls — we're just not familiar with how our actions are impacting them,” Bloem stated. She then gave some recommendations to folks to live an owl-friendly life:

Avoid using rodenticides. Instead, use bucket traps, zap traps and snap traps. “We don't recommend glue traps because they catch other things that we don't want to catch,” she indicated.

Leave your dead trees standing if safe to do so. “Those dead and dying trees provide essential cavities for so many species of owls and other animals that require a cavity,” she said. The suggestion is to take them down in late summer or fall when the owls are not using those cavities for shelter.

Mow less lawn. “It is kind of a biological desert,“ said the expert. “If you can either leave some of your yard wild or landscape with natives that will attract the critters that owls eat,” she added.

Whoooo are you? Terry Thurston via Getty Images

For more information on how to help owls, go to the International OwL Center’s website.

Keep in mind that the first weekend in March is the International Festival of Owls in Houston, Minn.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

