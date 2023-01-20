MPR News Presents: The Future of Us

How have the past three years changed us?

That is the question that the MPR News series “The Future of Us” aims to answer. The project asks how a pandemic, a police murder and a city on fire have changed us and our path forward. We’ve posed the question to a pastor, a former mayor, a theater director and more.

MPR News host Tom Crann shares the series. He asks former Minnesota Teacher of the Year Qorsho Hassan to reflect on the future of education. And we'll chat with MPR News education reporter Elizabeth Shockman.