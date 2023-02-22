Answering your questions about Minnesota's winter storm

Heavy snow has blanketed much of southern and eastern Minnesota this week. Winter storm and blizzard warnings remain in effect for a few more hours through 12 p.m. Thursday.

Though the storm was not quite as historic as predicted by some early forecasts, it has posed challenges for travel and parking across the region.

Minnesota Department of Transportation officials expect slick roads on Wednesday and Thursday. They advise people to stay off the roads during that time.

Coming up at 9 a.m. on Thursday, MPR News host Angela Davis gives you the latest updates on the storm and answers your questions. We’ll hear the latest from MPR News reporters, state officials and more.

And we want to hear from you.

What are you seeing in your neighborhood during the storm? Are you struggling with parking and slick roads? Have you had issues with power or heat? What concerns and questions do you have? You can call us at 651-227-6000 or 800-242-2828 during the 9 a.m. hour of the show or Tweet @AngelaDavisMPR.

Guests

Kevin Reed is the Interim director of Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management, a division of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Gordon Shank is with the Minnesota State Patrol.