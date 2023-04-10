How late spring snow cover is affecting Minnesota farmers and ranchers

For farmers and ranchers in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota, this year’s heavy snow has made for a difficult and late start to spring.

Ranchers began calving season during the first week of April in a blizzard. Meanwhile, farmers are waiting for the snow to melt so their work can begin.

Jake Thompson is the president of the Minnesota Cattleman's Association and has a ranch in Barnesville. Mark Askegaard is an organic farmer who grows grains and soybeans a few miles south of Moorhead. They both joined MPR News host Cathy Wurzer to talk about how the wet spring has affected them.

“For us in the hills, if we start flooding, everybody is in trouble,” Thompson said. He says calving season has been difficult due to the mud. Calves can handle the cold, but when the cold is wet and damp, it can be harmful.

MPR News is Member Supported What does that mean? The news, analysis and community conversation found here is funded by donations from individuals. Make a gift of any amount today to support this resource for everyone.

The key is to keep things dry. That may prove difficult in the next few weeks as flooding season ramps up.

On Askegaard’s farm, there’s still about 14 inches of snow on the ground. Due to product shortages, prices have increased, and for Askegaard’s organic farms, things look a bit different.

“I have some different challenges that conventional farmers don’t have. We don’t use any chemicals or synthetics, but our costs have definitely went up as far as labor, fuel, land and machinery,” he said.

Additional precipitation could cause flooding in the Fargo-Moorhead area. Askegaard says he will have to see what Mother Nature has planned.

Use the audio player above to listen to the full conversation.

Subscribe to the Minnesota Now podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

We attempt to make transcripts for Minnesota Now available the next business day after a broadcast. When ready they will appear here.