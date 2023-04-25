Non-farming landlords control a significant amount of land. Some want to use it to help curb climate change

Land use, including agriculture and forestry, has become Minnesota’s number two source of carbon emissions, after transportation. And one group you might not think of has some decision-making power to help reduce that pollution: non-farming landowners.

Meg Nielsen is part of a group called Climate Land Leaders, which recruits and trains landowners to try to store carbon and reduce emissions by planting trees and taking care of soil. She joined MPR News Host Cathy Wurzer to talk about changes she is making on her family farmland.

Nielsen says the first lessons she learned from her father was how to treat the soil. Now, her farmland is half corn and soybeans and half regenerative grazing, which helps build back healthy soil.

The issue is soil erosion. Runoff water can carry nitrogen and pollute rivers and lakes. Planting trees and prairie provide a climate solution.

The work can also be emotional, Nielsen said.

“Land is just an emotional issue. It’s where you come from … it’s where we all come from and it’s where we end up in the end. Our corn and soybeans renter wasn’t really happy when we took 50 acres from his purview and gave it to somebody who’s going to be raising sheep and cattle on it.”

But it worked out in the end, she said. Her goal is to “help preserve the earth for those who want to care for it,” including herself. And that gives her hope.

Nielsen and her husband are both 75 years old, and she isn’t ignoring the fact that her time may be limited. She says she hopes that in 50 years, her farm continues to be a refuge for pheasants, small game rabbits and deer. She hopes the trees they are planting now will be homes for pollinators and that it will be a place people visit and say, “wow, we thought she was crazy when she started this, but maybe she wasn’t.”

