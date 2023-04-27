Sudanese Farming Group works to grow culturally relevant crops, get access to land

Have you ever fantasized about quitting your job and starting a farm? For most people, land would be the biggest obstacle. A handful of organizations in Minnesota try to help aspiring farmers climb over that hurdle by providing plots, training and other resources.

Last year, Khalid Elhassan began working outside his full-time engineering job to start a farming collective near the Food Group’s warehouse in New Hope. MPR News Host Emily Bright talked with Khalid Elhassen, founder of the Sudanese Farming Group, about the effort.

The group consists of about 20 to 30 families of Sudanese descent. Many of them have a cultural background in farming but grew up in the city and chose other professions. Now, they’re reconnecting with their traditions.

Elhassen said he has learned a lot in the last year but above all, farming should never be seen as an easy job.

“It is a lot of hard work. We don’t use any pesticides, everything is organic. We’re very kind to the land, it is an extension of our values and culture but it is not an easy thing. It is investing in the knowledge and you need patience to do it,” he said.

Participants in the group have shared it has been a “transformative” experience. For many kids, it can be a chance to leave the metropolitan area and explore rural Minnesota.

It is early in the growing season and Elhassen says they’ve just started seeding. They’re using the greenhouse to start seedlings and soon, they will plant them.

At some point, they may even have their goods for sale.

Elhassen says his hope is to own a farm and support other farmers of color in Minnesota. He says that type of social support is essential in farming.

