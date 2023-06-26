Tornadoes touch down in Northwestern Minnesota
Updated: 4 p.m.
While storms across the state stayed relatively tame this weekend, some cities like Mahnomen Minn. saw more extreme weather Saturday.
The area, about 50 miles east of Bemidji, Minn., was the target of tornadoes with wind speeds between 135 to 160 miles per hour. Some damage to homes and other buildings was reported.
The National Weather Service saw several tornado reports in northwestern Minnesota Saturday afternoon.
The NWS had survey teams out all weekend and plans to release more information.
