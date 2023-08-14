Friend of man killed in mass shooting at Minneapolis punk show speaks out

A friend has identified August Golden as the man killed in a mass shooting at a Minneapolis punk show on Friday night.

Alex Stillman is a local business owner of a record press. Stillman was at the show and talked about Golden, what she saw and how this will impact the community.

How are you doing?

It's the question that we keep asking each other and you can’t answer it. I think a lot of us are still reeling and in shock with what's happening and just trying to support each other, but relatively okay.

Tell me about the person who died, identified by friends and bandmates as August Golden.

He was just a beautiful human who joined our community in the last couple of years to be closer to friends, but I didn't know him before he moved here. But just based on our common interests, and love for this specific DIY ethos and every kind of art that comes along with it, I knew immediately that we would be close friends.

I think that's kind of how it is in our community is. We take people in quickly, because it's easy to pass these judgments when you know you have the same ethos.

What about the space that was involved in this incident? What does it mean to you and the community?

I mean, this is a long-standing strong hold space from even beyond. Before it became Nudieland, it had been a place in our community where artists have met and and lived and I have been going to events in that space for over a decade.

Do you do you think you'll still feel safe going to punk shows in Minneapolis given what happened?

I absolutely will continue to go to these spaces in the future. I think yeah, there definitely needs to be some conversations about how to make people feel comfortable. But I think also these spaces create a place for healing and they always have and I think people will continue to want to be a part of these spaces.

Have you had any national responses from other punk communities?

Yeah, internationally, we have received words. I mean, a lot of this is a tight-knit community where a lot of us know each other personally. And even if you don't know each other personally, you understand what the spaces mean. And we've had international outcry. A situation like this has never been seen in in our community before and it comes as an absolute shock.

What's the impact on the southside of Minneapolis?

Yeah, I think a lot of us are drawing parallels between what happened to us in the summer of the uprising and having that trauma be brought up again. I don't know how many times you can hug your friends in the middle of the night and thank them and tell them that you're happy that they're alive.